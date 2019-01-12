Chicago (CBS) — A priest at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish in Chicago has been accused of sexual abuse and asked to step down from his position.

According to the Archdiocese of Chicago, Father Patrick Lee has been accused of sexually abusing a minor in 1979 while he was assigned to St. Christopher Parish in Midlothian.

Cardinal Blase Cupich has asked the priest to step aside from ministry.

The Archdiocesan Office for Child Abuse Investigations and Review received the allegation and reported it to the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and the Cook County State’s Attorney.

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office said they could not confirm or deny whether there was an ongoing investigation.

The archdiocese said the person who made the allegation has been offered the services of the archdiocese’s Victim Assistance Ministry.

Lee will live away from the parish while the allegation is investigated.

Lee worked for the diocese as a pastor and faculty member at the following locations:

St. Christopher Parish in Midlothian — May 12, 1976 to June 30, 1979

St. Matthias Parish in Chicago — May 23, 1979 to December 7, 1983

Quigley Preparatory Seminary in Chicago — July 1, 1979 to December 31, 1986

St. Giles Parish in Oak Park — December 7, 1983 to December 30, 1986

Immaculate Conception Parish in Chicago — June 15, 1986 to July 1, 2013

St. Joseph Parish in Chicago — July 1, 2001 to July 1, 2013

Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish in Chicago — July 1, 2013 to present

The archdiocese encourages anyone who feels they have been sexually abused by a priest, deacon, religious or lay employee to go to their website for more information on how to report the abuse.