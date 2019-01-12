CHICAGO (CBS)– Elizabeth Smart, who was abducted from her parent’s Utah home in 2002 at age 14, says Jayme Closs’ case is a “miracle” and gives hope to the families of missing children.

Closs escaped from her alleged kidnapper’s home after 88 days in rural Wisconsin. on Thursday. Police later tracked down 21-year-old Jake Thomas Patterson, who is now charged with murder and kidnapping in connection with the abduction of Closs and the slaying of her parents.

Smart, who was held captive for nine months, released a lengthy statement on her Instagram page reminding everyone of the importance of survival.

“No matter what may unfold in her story, let’s all try to remember that this young woman has survived and whatever other details may surface the most important will still remain that she is alive,” she stated in the post. “May god bless you Jayme Closs and may we all continue to search for every missing child.”

Smart said she hopes this case now provides motivation for authorities to keep searching for other missing children.