CHICAGO (CBS)– The return of snow and frigid temperatures may have you dreaming of sun and fun.

Travel expert Kendra Thornton, owner of Royal Travel and Tours, has four winter travel deals whether you want an international adventure or a romantic staycation in Chicago.

Whisk your Valentine away to a sunny beach paradise! Couples love Secrets The Vine, a chic and romantic hotel. Through Apple Vacations a three-night air plus hotel all-inclusive getaway starts at $859 per person. Price may vary slightly based on exact departure date, and you can travel on any of the following dates: Jan. 23, Jan. 26, Feb. 4, Feb. 9, and Feb. 19. Your hotel room, flights, meals, drinks, entertainment, tips and airport transfers are included in the cost, so you don’t have to spend another dime on vacation if you don’t want to, which will make any Valentine happy.

Spice up your Valentine’s Day with a romantic visit to the spice island of the Caribbean. Stay at the beautiful Mount Cinnamon Resort in Grenada for an intimate vacation for two at a family-owned, eco-luxe hideaway tucked in on the hillside overlooking Grande Anse Beach. Consisting of 21 luxury villas and suites, each with its own veranda of sweeping views, enjoy the “Romance on the Spice Isle” package including a couples massage, a romantic dinner on the beach, and a sunset cocktail cruise. Now through April, package rates are $492 per night per couple for a minimum of seven nights in an ocean view suite. The price includes breakfast daily. Fly through JFK from Chicago to take advantage of round trip airfare as low as $450.

Not all couples define a romantic getaway as lounging on the beach. Some would rather take advantage of February being peak ski season. The Aspen Snowmass Ski Resort Complex is a great destination because it actually boasts four ski resorts in the area of Aspen Highlands, Aspen Mountain, Buttermilk and Snowmass. Plus, the nightlife, restaurants and entertainment make it the perfect backdrop for couples on a romantic getaway. Stay at The Limelight Snowmass, which just opened this season and is centrally located in Snowmass Base Village, adjacent to the Elk Camp Gondola with ski-in/ski-out access as well as proximity to Snowmass’ shops and attractions. Rates vary depending on the time of season but run about $350 per night. For the best airfare, fly into Denver with nonstop fares as low as $142 round trip from Chicago.

Looking for a unique staycation with your Valentine? Hotel Zachary has a “Wrigleyville Romance Package” that includes accommodations in a suite with sparkling wine and sweets from West Town Bakery and a $100 gift certificate for dinner at its on property restaurant Mordecai. The package is available through April 6 and rates start at $459 per night.

