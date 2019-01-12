CHICAGO (CBS)– A U.S. Postal Service semi-truck was struck by a driver travelling northbound near Addison and Western shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday, according to Chicago police.

Police say U.S. Postal Service semi-truck was travelling Eastbound on Addison through the Western intersection when a 2008 Ford Focus struck the trailer of the semi-truck.

The 23-year-old female driver of the Ford entered the intersection “against the steady red signal,” according to officials. She was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in serious condition.

The 57-year old male driver of the postal vehicle refused medical attention.

Police say charges related to this crash remain pending.