  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMHope in the Wild
    11:30 AMTails of Valor
    12:00 PMCollege Basketball
    2:30 PMThe Tim McCarver Show
    3:00 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Addison, Chicago Police, U.S. Postal Service

CHICAGO (CBS)– A U.S. Postal Service semi-truck was struck by a driver travelling northbound near Addison and Western shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday, according to Chicago police.

Police say U.S. Postal Service semi-truck was travelling Eastbound on Addison through the Western intersection when a 2008 Ford Focus struck the trailer of the semi-truck.

The 23-year-old female driver of the Ford entered the intersection “against the steady red signal,” according to officials. She was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in serious condition.

The 57-year old male driver of the postal vehicle refused medical attention.

Police say charges related to this crash remain pending.