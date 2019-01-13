CHICAGO (CBS)– Dozens of troopers lined the streets overnight to honor Illinois State Police trooper Christopher Lambert, 34, who was fatally struck by a passing car in Northbrook.

State police say Lambert was on his way home Saturday evening when he noticed a three-car-crash northbound on I-294. The trooper got out to help and was hit in the process.

Trooper Lambert was a five-year veteran with state police. Those who knew him say he was a man of character and loved by many people.

His body was escorted from Glenbrook North Shore Hospital to the medical examiner’s office in a full honors procession.

Lambert leaves behind his wife and 1-year-old daughter.

“He’s a hero and now we’re going to take care of him, his family and our troopers,” ISP director Leo Schmitz said. “We lost one of our own, one of our best. Everybody loved him.”

The car that hit the trooper did stop and the investigation is ongoing.

Police are calling his death a tremendous loss and say it could have been prevented.

State police are reminding drivers to please pull over for police and emergency vehicles.