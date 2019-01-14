CHICAGO (CBS) — A semi truck crashed into a Peoria Charter bus on I-294 near St. Charles Road Monday evening, Illinois State Police say.

Police responded to the crash near mile marker 32.5 on the northbound side of the road around 6:51 p.m.

The passenger bus was unoccupied and parked on the right shoulder, police say. The semi traveled off the road onto the right should and struck the passenger bus before becoming engulfed in flames.

The 37-year-old driver of the semi was taken to Elmhurst hospital with minor injuries.

All northbound lanes of traffic are currently closed, but traffic is getting by on the left shoulder.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Peoria Charter operates 14 daily shuttles to Chicago and 64 charter buses, according to the company’s Twitter page.

This is a developing story.