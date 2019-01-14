CHICAGO (CBS) — Metra has cancelled morning service on the Heritage Corridor, after a freight train derailed in southwest suburban Willow Springs, blocking the tracks.

Around 3 a.m., a Canadian National Railway freight train derailed in Willow Springs, and five cars ended up on their sides. No injuries were reported, but the derailed cars were blocking Metra and Amtrak trains.

Metra Heritage Corridor passengers were advised to use Rock Island, BNSF, or Southwest Service trains as an alternative for the morning rush.

The Heritage Corridor operates three weekday morning trains from Joliet to Union Station. It was not immediately clear if the derailment would affect afternoon service from Union Station to Joliet.