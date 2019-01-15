CHICAGO (CBS) — Alicia Keys is no stranger to the Grammy Awards, having graced the stage to receive the coveted music industry award many times over.

But on Sunday February 10, Keys will be on stage as the presenter of the 61st annual Granny Awards.

“I know what it feels like to be on that stage, and I’m going to bring that vibe and energy,” said Keys. “I’m so excited to be the master of ceremonies on the biggest night in music and celebrate the creativity, power and magic. I’m especially excited for all the incredible women nominated this year!”

Keys has won 15 Grammy Awards (and been nominated 29 times) for her work as a singer, songwriter, and producer. In 2002, she won the first Grammy awards of her career, including Best New Artist and Song of the Year.

“Alicia is one of those rare artists who melds true musical genius with heartfelt emotional lyrics to create a unique approach to everything she does. We have no doubt that she’ll bring all of that as she guides millions of Grammy viewers through what we believe will be a very special show in February,” said longtime Grammy Executive Producer Ken Ehrlich.

The Grammy Awards will be broadcast live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on CBS.