CHICAGO (CBS)– Aurora police are investigating a possible child abuse case that was captured on camera inside of an Aurora hospital emergency room on Jan. 14.

According to police, an individual posted a video on social media of a woman dragging a 5-year-old child by his hair at Rush Copley Medical Center in the 2000 block of Ogden Ave.

The video has been removed and the individuals involved have been identified.

Officials say the 5-year-old and a 2-year-old are now staying with a relative while authorities investigate.

No charges had been filed as of Tuesday afternoon.