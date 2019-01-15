5 NBA Rookies Making An ImpactFrom Luka Doncic to Jaren Jackson Jr., here's a look at the best five NBA rookies so far this season.

Bears GM Won't Say If Parkey Will Be Back Next SeasonBears GM Ryan Pace was adamant Monday that the Bears need improvement in the kicking game. He also said "those are things that need to play out" when asked if Parkey will return for a second season.

Palmieri Scores 2, Devils Tally 8 In Routing BlackhawksKyle Palmieri and Blake Coleman each scored twice, and the New Jersey Devils had their biggest offensive game of the season, an 8-5 victory over the struggling Chicago Blackhawks on Monday night.

NFL Team Grades Divisional Playoffs: Rams Run Over CowboysThe Chiefs, Rams, Patriots and Saints all pulled out wins at home to advance to the AFC or NFC Championship.

Bears' Amos, Eagles' Bennett Fined For Roughness In PlayoffsChicago safety Adrian Amos has been fined $26,739 by the NFL for his unnecessary roughness penalty in the Bears' playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Chicago Blackhawks Make 8-Year-Old's Wish Come TrueThe Chicago Blackhawks fulfilled an 8-year-old's wish to practice with his favorite team Saturday.