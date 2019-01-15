CHICAGO (CBS) — A Metra train is seen plowing into a car on the tracks in Lombard.

The driver of the car is OK thanks to the help of some Good Samaritans. A 96-year-old woman lost control and drove onto the tracks. That’s when a 19-year-old who happened to be driving by sprang into action.

“So we picked the old lady up and we got to the sidewalk just as the guardrails were going down,” said Steve Spapperi. “Probably about five to 10 seconds later that’s when the train hit the car. I put my arms around her and picked her up.”

“I totally commend those Good Samaritans. They are heroes in my book,” said Officer Dan Herrera of the Lombard Police Department. “They were at her vehicle before I was even there.”

The 96-year-old driver was disoriented but otherwise OK and taken to the hospital for tests.