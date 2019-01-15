CHICAGO (CBS) — For the first time this year, a day passed with no one shooting another person in Chicago on Monday.

While there were no shootings in the city, two people were injured by self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

A 38-year-old man accidentally shot himself in the hand while cleaning his gun Monday night in the Roseland neighborhood.

A 15-year-old boy also accidentally shot himself, as police were searching him when they responded to a shoplifting call Monday afternoon in Rogers Park.

Neither person suffered serious injuries.

Gun violence did resume not long after midnight Tuesday, when three people were wounded in a shooting in the Brainerd neighborhood. Police said a 19-year-old man, a 22-year-old man, and a 28-year-old man were getting out of a car near 90th and Bishop around 12:35 a.m., when another vehicle pulled up, and someone inside opened fire. All three victims were in good or fair condition.