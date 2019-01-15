(AP) — Just days before he left office, former Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner granted posthumous clemency to a man imprisoned for a stabbing that a serial killer later confessed to committing.

The Illinois Innocence Project at the University of Illinois in Springfield said Grover Thompson received the first posthumous exoneration in state history.

The exoneration of Grover Thompson is the first posthumous exoneration in Illinois and only the 21st such exoneration nationwide, as documented by the National Registry of Exonerations. We are proud to be able to bring justice to Grover's legacy. pic.twitter.com/vgeEZUZ9n4 — IL Innocence Project (@InnocenceIL) January 15, 2019

Illinois Prisoner Review Board spokesman Jason Sweat said Tuesday that Rauner granted Thompson executive clemency on Friday.

The Innocence Project planned a 2:00 p.m. news conference Tuesday which Thompson’s nephew is expected to attend.

Thompson died in 1996 while serving a 40-year sentence for the attempted 1981 murder of 72-year-old Ida White in Mount Vernon. In 2007 serial killer Timothy Krajcir confessed to stabbing White.

Rauner denied Thompson clemency in 2015.

