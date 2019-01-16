  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — A dangerous stretch on the 41st Street bridge over Lake Shore Drive has been improved following a CBS 2 investigation.

Design engineers have now installed a series of posts and painted white slash lines to prevent bikers from veering off the path onto a set of stairs.

41st street bridge Safety Concerns Resolved After Additions To 41st Street Bridge Bike Path

Previously, only a single white line marked the curve in the path, and nothing pointed out the stairs straight ahead.

The Chicago Department of Transportation is responsible for the bridge. The designers of the bridge won an international contest to get the contract to build the bridge.