CHICAGO (AP) — The Archdiocese of Chicago says it’s closing its undergraduate seminary at Loyola University Chicago due to changing priesthood demographics.

The archdiocese said in a Monday release that St. Joseph College Seminary had 20 students enrolled and officials expected a small incoming class. The archdiocese says “the need to steward” resources led officials to decide to close the seminary. Officials say there is trend toward men choosing to enter seminaries after finishing undergraduate studies and gaining work experience, reducing the need for undergraduate seminaries.

The archdiocese still has Mundelein Seminary, a graduate school of theology. St. Joseph students will transfer to St. John Vianney College Seminary at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Officials say they are undecided about the future of the seminary building on Loyola’s Lake Shore Campus.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.