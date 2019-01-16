CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood will celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a day of service.

More than 200 people are expected to attend activities at the Oakwood Shores Community Center Monday January 21 at 3825 S. Vincennes Ave. starting at 9 a.m.

“As both a master craftsman and marketer of this vision, Dr. King tapped into our noble sentiments,” said organizer and Bronzeville resident Kelsey Taylor. “We hope this will be a new and longstanding tradition.”

One event that will be part of Bronzeville King Day of Service is a mural painting project at Oakwood Shores Community Center at 3825 S. Vincennes Ave. as well as the chance to paint a youth facility.

People will also get an opportunity to assemble more than 500 toiletry bags or “Blessing Bags” for the homeless for Project I Am.

Offering a little help one bag at a time for those in need. I can't do it by myself. Will you help? Toiletry & cash donations are being accepted to help make 15,000 #BlessingBags for 2019. Every bit helps. https://t.co/0ZjA2ZyCtT

.

.#tellafriend #endhomelessness #jahkiljackson pic.twitter.com/pzyHdCQJ62 — Jahkil Jackson (@_ProjectIAM) January 15, 2019

Anyone interested in attending and volunteering can click on this website for more information and details on how to register for the event.