CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood will celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a day of service.

More than 200 people are expected to attend activities at the Oakwood Shores Community Center Monday January 21 at 3825 S. Vincennes Ave. starting at 9 a.m.

“As both a master craftsman and marketer of this vision, Dr. King tapped into our noble sentiments,” said organizer and Bronzeville resident Kelsey Taylor. “We hope this will be a new and longstanding tradition.”

One event that will be part of Bronzeville King Day of Service is a mural painting project at Oakwood Shores Community Center at 3825 S. Vincennes Ave. as well as the chance to paint a youth facility.

People will also get an opportunity to assemble more than 500 toiletry bags or “Blessing Bags” for the homeless for Project I Am.

 

Anyone interested in attending and volunteering can click on this website for more information and details on how to register for the event.