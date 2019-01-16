CHICAGO (CBS) — Three firefighters and a police officer were injured Tuesday night, when a four-alarm fire gutted a 122-year-old building in Hobart, Indiana.

The fire started around 9:15 p.m. in a tanning salon at 3rd and Center streets. Flames quickly spread to the apartments above.

Everyone inside the building got out safely, but three firefighters were injured while extinguishing the blaze. Two of them were taken to the hospital for treatment.

A police officer responding to that fire also was injured, when his cruiser crashed at 3rd and Lake Park. He had to be cut free from his squad car. The officer’s condition was not available Wednesday morning.

Hobart Fire Department Lt. John Reitz said crews were on the scene until early Wednesday morning, battling flames and hotspots. He said the building dates back to 1897, but is likely a total loss after the fire.

Reitz also said people should avoid downtown Hobart early Wednesday, because there is a lot of water freezing over on the streets, and roads are slick.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.