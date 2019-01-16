CHICAGO (CBS)– RXBar has recalled a variety of protein bars, including some kids’ flavors, due to a “potential undeclared peanut allergen.”

According to a press release, the recall includes bars with the “best by” date ranging between Jan. 14 of 2019 and Oct. 19 or 2019.

The protein bar company is known for their listed, whole, ingredients on the packaging.

We're issuing a voluntary recall on a variety of RXBAR and RXBAR Kids flavors in the US and Canada due to a potential undeclared peanut allergen. This affects those flavors with “Best By” dates of 1/14/19 -10/19/19. For more information, please visit: https://t.co/sqnyEYzvX1 pic.twitter.com/4U3uL3OdxF — RXBAR (@RXBAR) January 15, 2019

The following bars and flavors are listed under the recall:

RXBAR: Apple Cinnamon, Blueberry, Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Hazelnut, Chocolate Sea Salt, Coconut Chocolate, Coffee Chocolate, Mango Pineapple, Maple Sea Salt, Mint Chocolate, Mixed Berry and Pumpkin Spice

RXBAR Kids: Apple Cinnamon Raisin, Berry Blast and Chocolate Chip

Wednesday’s recall is an expansion of the initial recall in December, which only included two bar flavors.

“The recalled bars are safe for consumers who do not have peanut allergy,” the company stated.