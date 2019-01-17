CHICAGO (CBS)–A carbon monoxide leak at a nursing home in north suburban Glenview Wednesday sent several people to the hospital.

The Glenview Fire Department responded to Glenview Terrace around 7 p.m. on Jan. 16, confirmed Brad Bartels, administrator for Glenview Terrace.

Bartels declined to say how many residents were hospitalized. Everyone taken to the hospital had returned to Glenview Terrace by Thursday, he said.

The Glenview Fire Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

Bartels would not provide details on where the leak originated, but said the leak was contained to an “isolated area,” Bartels said.

Glenview Terrace specializes in post-hospital and orthopaedic rehabilitation, according to the website.