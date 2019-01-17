CHICAGO (CBS)–Charges have been filed in connection with a road rage incident caught on camera on a busy intersection in suburban Niles on Wednesday.

A video shows two drivers stop their vehicles around 11 a.m. Jan. 16 near Touhy and Milwaukee avenues.

One driver jumps out of his vehicle before returning to his car.

The other driver gets out of his car holding a knife and approaches the driver’s side window of the other man.

Peter Dow, 53, has been charged with aggravated assault.

Dow allegedly told police the other driver threw a cup of coffee at him during the altercation.