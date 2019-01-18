CHICAGO (CBS) — Family, friends, and law enforcement will pay their final respects to Illinois State Trooper Christopher Lambert on Friday. Lambert was hit by a car after stopping to investigate a crash on the Tri-State Tollway during a snowstorm on Saturday.

An off-duty nurse performed CPR on Lambert at the scene, but was unable to save him. He later died from his injuries at Glenbrook Hospital.

“He’s a hero and now we’re going to take care of him, his family and our troopers,” ISP director Leo Schmitz said. “We lost one of our own, one of our best. Everybody loved him.”

Lambert, 34, was married, and a father to a 1-year-old girl.

His funeral will be held at 10 a.m. at Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington, followed by a funeral procession along Interstate 90, Interstate 290, and Interstate 355. His burial will be private.