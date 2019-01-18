CHICAGO (CBS) — A sentencing hearing is underway for former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke, who has been convicted in the 2014 shooting death of Laquan McDonald.

In October, a jury found Van Dyke guilty of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery. Van Dyke arrived in court shortly after 9 a.m., wearing an yellow jail jumpsuit. He was unshaven, and appeared to have lost a significant amount of weight since his conviction.

In a sentencing memo submitted to the court this week, defense attorneys have asked Judge Vincent Gaughan to sentence Van Dyke to probation, or at most the minimum six-year sentence for aggravated battery, and continued to blame McDonald for what happened the night of the fatal shooting. The defense also submitted nearly 200 letters asking the judge for leniency; including letters from fellow officers, neighbors, friends, and Van Dyke’s wife and daughters.

Special Prosecutor Joseph McMahon did not recommend a specific sentence for Van Dyke, but did argue the officer should be sentenced on every count of aggravated battery, though not necessarily consecutive sentences for all 16 counts. Prosecutors have not recommended a specific prison term, but have suggested the judge could sentence Van Dyke to as little as 18 years.

Prosecutors said the judge should sentence Van Dyke to consecutive terms for each aggravated battery count that includes a gunshot wound that caused great bodily harm. At trial, a medical examiner who testified for the prosecution testified there were two fatal wounds.

Special Prosecutor Joseph McMahon said, with two fatal wounds, Van Dyke should get three consecutive prison sentences for aggravated battery – two for the fatal wounds, and one for the non-fatal wounds – for a minimum of 18 years.

Prosecutors also said the sentence needs to be proportional to the crime, noting sentencing Van Dyke to consecutive terms for all 16 aggravated battery counts would be a minimum of 96 years, more than double the 45-year minimum sentence for first-degree murder. McMahon said a sentence that long could raise constitutional issues.

The hearing started with arguments about whether Van Dyke should be sentenced for the second-degree murder conviction, or the aggravated battery charges, based on which charge is the more serious crime.

Special Prosecutor Joseph McMahon said, while second-degree murder might seem like a more serious crime to the average person, Illinois courts repeatedly have ruled aggravated battery with a firearm is a more significant charge.

“At first blush, to somebody who does not necessarily work in the system, when you hear the term second-degree murder, it sounds like a more serious offense; but under the laws of this state, under the sentencing code, under the decisions of both the appellate and the Supreme Court in our state, aggravated battery with a firearm is a more serious offense,” he said.

McMahon also noted that, when Van Dyke testified, he said he briefly paused as he was firing at McDonald to “reassess” the situation, and that jurors convicted him of 16 separate counts of aggravated battery.