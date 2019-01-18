Chicago (CBS) — A retired priest and former superintendent of Maryville Academy in Des Plaines has been accused of sexual abuse and asked by Cardinal Blase Cupich to step aside from ministry.

According to the Archdiocese of Chicago, Father John Smyth has been accused of sexually abusing minors from 2002 to 2003 while he was superintendent at Maryville Academy.

Smyth worked for the archdiocese at the following locations:

Maryville Academy in Des Plaines, assistant superintendent — July 7, 1962 to September 7, 1970

Maryville Academy in Des Plaines, superintendent — September 8, 1970 to December 1, 2003

Notre Dame College Prep in Niles, president — July 1, 2007 to April 3, 2014

The Archdiocesan Office for Child Abuse Investigations and Review received the allegation and reported it to the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and the Cook County State’s Attorney.

The archdiocese said the people who made the allegations have been offered the services of the archdiocese’s Office of Assistance Ministry.

Smyth will live away from the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe grounds while the allegation is investigated.

The archdiocese encourages anyone who feels they have been sexually abused by a priest, deacon, religious or lay employee to go to their website for more information on how to report the abuse.