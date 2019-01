CHICAGO (CBS) — Two motorists found themselves in a big mess in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on Friday, after driving into a water-filled hole.

Police said the drivers went around construction barriers near 52nd and Ashland around 2:30 a.m., and fell into a hole. Both drivers ended up stuck in the hole.

The area had been blocked off with orange barrels due to a large water main break that created a sinkhole.

Both cars were towed out of the hole. No one was injured.