CHICAGO (CBS)–The snow storm that dropped nearly a foot of snow in some parts of the Chicago area Friday and Saturday has brought hazardous road conditions to northern Illinois, with accidents reported on some major roadways.

The majority of roadways north of downstate Springfield were covered in ice and snow as of 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Illinois State Police said no major crashes had been reported Saturday.

“Officers have been handling traffic crashes and various motorist assists requiring pull outs, but not in any particular area,” said Sgt. Jacqueline Cepeda, spokesperson for ISP.

The Illinois Department of Transportation reported a crash on eastbound I-80 near exit 105 around 11:30 a.m., and a crash was also reported on the Dan Ryan Expressway at Pershing Road Saturday morning.

Chicago: A crash on the outbound Dan Ryan at Pershing is blocking the two right lanes. #ILtraffic pic.twitter.com/qBbdrjcafw — IDOT (@IDOT_Illinois) January 19, 2019

The most hazardous roads this morning were mostly north of I-88. Drivers dealt with icy conditions and blowing winds that swept snow across roadways, according to National Weather Service data.

The storm tapered off Saturday afternoon, but gusting winds and frigid temperatures Saturday night and Sunday are expected to continue complicating travel conditions, according to Guy Tridgell, spokesperson for the Illinois Department of Transportation.

“Even though the snow has stopped, it’s going to get very cold and we’re having to plow and re-plow areas on east-west routes,” Tridgell said. “The further you get out from the city, blowing snow is affecting all those roads, and the potential for blowing snow expands.”

Tridgell said dropping temperatures tonight will slicken roadways as the sun sets and frigid air moves in. IDOT’s fleet of salt trucks and snow plows will be out clearing streets, highway shoulders and off- and on-ramps all night.

“Before you go out, ask yourself if you need to be making the trip or if you can stay home and make it another time,” he said.

IDOT also reminds drivers to be cautious of snow plows and other snow-clearing equipment on the roads this weekend.

“Please give them plenty of room to operate and not pass unnecessarily or follow too closely,” Tridgell said.

The City of Chicago Fire Department reminds residents to check on neighbors and to utilize city services when needed.