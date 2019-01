CHICAGO (CBS)– As of 11 a.m. Saturday, 648 flights have been canceled at O’Hare International Airport, with an average delay time of about 51 minutes.

A total of 82 flights were canceled at Midway Airport with delays starting at 15 minutes.

Snow is no stranger to Chicago and is expected to fall at O'Hare tonight. Our crews are standing by, ready to clear runways and keep airline operations running smoothly as possible. https://t.co/WKMHvwWaek — O'Hare Intl. Airport (@fly2ohare) January 19, 2019

Mayor Rahm Emanuel posted on Twitter regarding the storm’s impact on air travel. He reminded travellers to check flight statuses and ensure an early arrival to the airport.

O’Hare Airport responded by stating crews are ready to clear runways.