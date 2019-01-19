Chicago (CBS) — Although the main winter weather system has passed through the Chicago area, dumping up to 9 inches of snow in some parts, more snow and freezing temperatures are expected overnight Saturday into Sunday.

Winter weather advisories are in place for counties that border Lake Michigan, the latest until 4 p.m. Sunday.

Lake-effect snow could bring an additional two to three inches of precipitation, as the weather system swings from northeast Illinois to northwest Indiana.

Overnight temperatures will drop into the teens with subzero windchills around Chicago.

Temperatures Sunday and Monday will hover around the teens.

Tuesday will bring a precipitation mix of rain and snow.