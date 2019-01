Chicago (CBS) — Chicago police are searching for Charles Peoples, 56, who was last seen in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

He was last seen in the 3500 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on Nov. 8, 2018, according to police.

He is described at African-American, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central SVU Detectives at 312-747-8380.