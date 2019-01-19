WEATHER ALERT:Live Updates On Saturday Snow
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PMCBS 2 News at 10:00PM
    11:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:00 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    View All Programs
Filed Under:water rescue, Waukegan, Waukegan Fire Department
The boy jumped into the lake to help a 16-year-who old slipped into the water Friday.

Chicago (CBS) — A 16-year-old boy was rescued from the water and another boy is still missing from Lake Michigan off the coast of Waukegan, officials say.

Just after 4:30 p.m. Friday, the Waukegan Fire Department responded to a call for a person who had slipped off a pier into Lake Michigan at Waukegan Municipal Beach and another person who had jumped into the water to rescue the first.

The teenager who originally fell in made it out of the water and was transported to Vista East Medical Center in Waukegan. His condition is unknown at this time.

After about an hour and a half of searching the water, rescue divers were unable to locate the second teen. The operation was switched to involve sonar technicians.

Divers are rescuers are waiting for the harsh weather conditions to move out of the area, so they can resume searching for the boy.