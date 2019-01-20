CHICAGO (CBS)– Executive chef of Twain, Time Graham joined CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot to talk about an upcoming Chicago Filed Museum event.

On Feb. 1, several of Chicago’s top chefs will take over the Field Museum and serve up some special dishes in support of the greater Illinois chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Graham said over 30 restaurants will be participating in the “Grand Chefs” event.

In preparation, he shared his chilli braised short rib dish in the studio.

Tickets are still available for this event.