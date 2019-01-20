Chicago (CBS) — The Evanston Police Department has settled a civil case against a Ph.D. student accused of stealing his own car.

Lawrence Crosby says he was beaten and arrested after Evanston police pulled him over back in October 2015.

Police were responding to a call of someone breaking into cars.

The 28-year-old, who was driving his own vehicle, was acquitted of all criminal charges.

A civil suit ruled in favor of the Northwestern student.

The results of the settlement are under review by Evanston City Council. No disciplinary actions have been announced regarding the officers.