CHESTERTON, Ind. (AP)–An Amtrak train from Chicago to Grand Rapids, Michigan, hit an unoccupied vehicle on the track in Indiana on Sunday night, but no passengers or crew were injured.

Amtrak says in a statement that the accident happened about 7:30 p.m. central time Sunday as the train carrying 163 passengers reached Chesterton, Indiana.

Amtrak spokeswoman Beth Toll says it was not clear why a vehicle with no one inside was obstructing the track. She says there was only cosmetic damage to the train.

The train continued on its route after a delay of an hour and 40 minutes. An investigation is ongoing.

