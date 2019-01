CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are asking for help finding a 16-year-old girl who was last seen Sunday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

Lakenya Siler was last seen near 53rd and Hermitage, according to a community alert.

She is a 5-foot-4, 147-pound African American girl, and was last seen wearing gray boots and a light brown jacket with “Pink” written on the back.

Anyone who sees her should call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.