CHICAGO (CBS)– Police released a community alert to residents after a string of burglaries were reported in the Near North area.

Police said in each incident the offender entered residences by force, or through open windows, and took valuable items. Computer equipment, jewelry, credit cards, clothing, cash and televisions were among the items reported stolen.

The community alert included 11 addresses where robbery incidents occurred in the Near North area.

The offender is described as an African American male with short hair.

Police are asking anyone with information on the offender to contact officials at 312-747-8380.