CHICAGO (CBS) — A winter weather advisory is still in effect for Chicago until midnight.

It was all snow Tuesday evening in the western suburbs as rain switched over to snow.

It started coating the street and trees near Lake Street and Medinah Road in Addison, but the snow was a welcome change for drivers since it was not ice.

In the city, precipitation will transition to all snow by daybreak. Snow will linger through the morning rush Wednesday and taper off at lunch time.

The highest snow amounts will be along the Wisconsin border and in the Rockford area.