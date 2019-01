CHICAGO (CBS)–Clark Street is closed between Lake and Randolph streets as Chicago Fire Department crews respond to a propane tank leak in a parking garage at Clark and Lake streets, in the Chicago Loop.

The parking garage is across the street from the Thompson Center.

A large fire response to a level 2 hazmat in a parking garage at #randolph and #clark @cbschicago for more. pic.twitter.com/pYasVXbXh1 — Scott Wilson (@gr8abe) January 22, 2019