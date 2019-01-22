CHICAGO (CBS)–The frozen body of a man found lying between two houses Sunday morning in a residential neighborhood in suburban Morton Grove was identified Tuesday. Two days after describing the death as “suspicious,” police on Tuesday said the man had been shot to death.

Anthony Del Barrio, 30, of Chicago, died of a gunshot wound, according to the Morton Grove Police Department. The results of an autopsy were expected Tuesday afternoon.

A resident called police to the 8800 block of North Oleander Avenue around 9:30 a.m. Jan. 20 after discovering Del Barrio, who police described as being in a “severely frozen state.”

Footprints in the snow suggested he had been walking around the area before his death, police said.

Murders are rare in the north suburban bedroom community of roughly 23,000 residents. The last murder in the town was reported in 2014, according to Morton Grove Police Cmdr. Paul Yaras.

Police said there was no danger to the community.

The investigation is ongoing.