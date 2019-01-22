CHICAGO (CBS) — Cook County Sheriff’s Deputy Nick Theofanopoulos was killed in a head-on crash Monday night in the Mount Greenwood neighborhood.

Theofanopoulos, 39, was heading north on Kedzie around 9 p.m., when a 21-year-old woman pulled her 2004 Jeep Cherokee out of a driveway near 104th Street to turn south on Kedzie, crashing head-on into the deputy’s 2006 Nissan Altima.

Theofanopoulos was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the Jeep also was taken to Christ, where her condition was stabilized.

Cook County Sheriff’s officials said Theofanopoulos was on his way to Christ Medical Center at the time of the crash, to relieve a fellow deputy who was guarding a detainee at the hospital.

Theofanopoulos had been with the sheriff’s office for 15 years.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and fellow deputies at this exceptionally difficult time,” Cook County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Cara Smith said.

No citations had been issued as of Tuesday morning.

The Chicago Police Major Accidents Investigation Unit was investigating.