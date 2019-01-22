CHICAGO (CBS)–A Villa Park man has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm after shooting a man in the chest last month in unincorporated Villa Park.

The DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Trevon Price, 20, in connection with the Dec. 1 shooting.

Price allegedly discovered a man in an upstairs bedroom with a female who lived in the home and took out a .45 caliber handgun, firing at the man and striking him in the chest.

He fled the home with the firearm before police arrived.

Price was pulled over in a routine traffic stop in Naperville on Jan. 19 and was taken into custody, police said.

“The type of behavior alleged against Mr. Price will not be tolerated and will be met with the full force and effect of the law,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Bob Berlin said in a statement.

Price was being held in DuPage County Jail on $750,000 bond.

His next court date is Feb. 14.