CHICAGO (CBS)–A bus crash that happened on the border of Chicago’s Goose Island neighborhood and River West has sent 15 people to the hospital, according to Chicago fire officials.

A CTA Route 66 bus crashed into a car at Chicago and Peoria Wednesday afternoon.

The CTA’s 66 Chicago bus was being rerouted via Chicago, Milwaukee, Grand, Halsted and Chicago, according to the CTA.

The CTA said the bus hit a pole after the driver swerved out of the way of an oncoming vehicle.

The driver of the bus was injured in the crash, but his condition was unknown.

A black-colored car with a mangled front end is pictured in photos tweeted by the Chicago Fire Department. The condition of that driver is also unknown.

The EMS Plan 2 at Chicago & Peoria has been secured. There are 16 total transports – 2 Red & 14 Yellow. NFI at this time. pic.twitter.com/WUD43PRKZ4 — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) January 23, 2019