Chicago (CBS) — Car thieves have been disguising themselves as tow truck drivers and stealing cars on the Northwest Side.

Chicago police said three cars disappeared from three parking lots in the Irving Park and Avondale neighborhoods on Jan. 4 and 5. Two of them were captured on video being towed by a dark-colored tow truck with no visible markings from any company.

All of the lots have signs warning unauthorized vehicles may be towed. But, police said the lots’ managers told them they never authorized or ordered any of these tows.

“It’s probably pretty clever unfortunately,” Bobby Valenti said. “But it’s shocking to know that it’s happening.”

Police are asking people to pay special attention to suspicious people.

“It does make me slightly nervous so I’ll probably be a little more watchful because of it,” Douglas Post said.

Police don’t have a description of the tow truck’s driver. They also wouldn’t say why the video of the mysterious tow truck cannot be shared. But they hope the community can offer some clues.