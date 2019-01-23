CHICAGO (CBS) — A CTA bus driver jumped out of his window when a gunman opened fire on the bus late Tuesday night on the South Side.

Police said two men who boarded the #79/79th Street bus a block apart from each other began fighting shortly before 10:30 p.m. near 79th and Cottage Grove, when one of them pulled out a gun and started shooting.

Five passengers were on board at the time, but no one was wounded by the gunfire.

However, the bus driver jumped out of his window when he heard the shots. He injured his neck, back, and leg. The 31-year-old man was taken to St. Bernard Hospital for treatment.

The gunman and the man he shot at fled the scene.

The gunfire damaged a handrail, according to police.

No one was in custody Wednesday morning. Area South detectives were investigating.