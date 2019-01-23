CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was killed when his snowmobile crashed into a tree early Wednesday morning in unincorporated McHenry County near Harvard.

Three people were riding snowmobiles in a field east of Pagles Road in unincorporated McHenry County around 1 a.m., when one of them hit a tree, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

The other two riders did not see the crash, but found the rider, a man who was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:19 a.m., officials said. He had suffered a severe chest injury and a shattered right leg.

The McHenry County Coroner’s office identified the victim as 32-year-old Brandon Shields, of Harvard. Officials said he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police were investigating the cause of the crash.