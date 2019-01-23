Chicago (CBS) — Chicago’s winter may already be in full effect, but a different type of winter is coming to a Lincoln Park bar next month.

Ahead of the popular series’ final season, Replay Lincoln Park announced it will transform into a “Game of Thrones” pop up beginning Feb. 1.

Admission to the pop up is free, but Replay will offer a $20 VIP package, which includes a pint of mead or Ommegang brew in a keepsake goblet, a commemorative pin or print and express entry to the bar.

Fans can expect to explore Winterfell, Casterly Rock, Highgarden and other houses; take pictures in the Throne Room, near the Wall of Faces or with White Walkers and spend the night with majestic dragons.

The pop up will host themed events, such as a Red Wedding feast, a jousting competition and “Games of Thrones” trivia every Thursday.

There will be specialty cocktails, including a “Dothraquiri”, mead on tap and limited quantities of Ommegang Brewery’s exclusive Arbor Gold and Fire & Blood brews.

Replay regularly hosts themed pop ups and trivia. Past experiences include “The Office” and “The Simpsons”.

The eighth and final season of “Game of Thrones” will premiere on April 14.