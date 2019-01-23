ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (AP) — A girl who survived the collapse of a snow fort in suburban Chicago while another girl died has been released from a hospital.

RELATED Girl, 12, Who Died In Snow Fort Collapsed Identified As Esther Jung, Of Elk Grove Village

Relatives say the 9-year-old is recovering but has been crying over the death of 12-year-old Esther Jung outside Rothem Church in Arlington Heights. The girls were playing in a snow fort Sunday when it collapsed.

Esther is the daughter of the church pastor. Police are calling her death a tragic accident. Someone placed flowers at the snow pile in memory of Esther.

Sophia Shin told relatives that she called for help but apparently wasn’t heard. The temperature at the time was about 14 degrees. Sophia was treated for hypothermia.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.