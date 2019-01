CHICAGO (CBS)–A stabbing in northwest suburban Prospect Heights early Wednesday left a 26-year-old man dead.

Police said the man was stabbed in apartment on the 700 block of Piper Lane. He was taken to Glenbrook Hospital around 1:30 a.m. and was later pronounced dead, according to police.

The person who stabbed him has not been apprehended, according to police, who said it was an isolated incident.

The victim’s name has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.