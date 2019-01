CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were injured in a house fire in Chicago’s West Pullman neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

One person jumped from the 1.5 story building in the 12200 block of Parnell, fire officials confirmed.

Still and box with injuries 122nd and Parnell. pic.twitter.com/aVyLBx6YiA — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) January 23, 2019

That person and one other were transported to local hospitals.