Chicago (CBS) — Aurora police said they are investigating the shooting death of an 18-year-old Aurora man that happened Wednesday.

According to police, Daniel Perez-Alvarez was riding in a car with three other people near Claim and Beach Streets just before 10 p.m. when someone in a passing vehicle shot him.

Perez-Alvarez was taken to an Aurora hospital and pronounced dead early Thursday morning.

There is no description of the suspect vehicle or any of the people inside it.

Police said they don’t believe the shooting was random.