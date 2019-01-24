CHICAGO (CBS) — It started as an online upgrade for BMO Harris, but days later, some customers are still totally locked out of online accounts.

“I’m locked out of my own money,” Richard Friedman said.

He has been locked out of his account for four days.

“They may as well have closed their doors and gone out of business. You can’t get into your account,” Friedman said.

With no online access to bank accounts Friedman says he needs the BMO glitch is enough to make the customer of more than 25 years question where he keeps his money.

“I can’t see what’s been debited,” he said. “I have a retirement check that was due today. I’d like to have the assurance it was deposited.”

And he’s not alone. A quick online search shows customers complaining just about everywhere from posts to reviews. Many are claiming after this they’re done with BMO Harris.

There’s a notice on the bank’s website acknowledging the problem.

“Our teams are working hard to address this as quickly as possible,” it reads.

“I’m out of banking Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday with no real end in sight,” Friedman said.

CBS 2 reached out to the bank. A representative responded with an email echoing the notice on the website. They say it’s a very small percentage of customers dealing with this.

But folks like Friedman don’t care how widespread the problem is. They just want access to their money online.

“Stop fooling around! Get it done. Get it done in the next two hours,” Friedman said.

All BMO Harris customers can still access their accounts and get help in branches but are hoping to be back online soon.