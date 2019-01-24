CHICAGO (CBS) — A North Side food pantry is stepping up to feed families affected by the federal government shutdown. Volunteers and staff at Lakeview Pantry have become a strong support system for federal workers struggling without a paycheck.

“When they come in, it’s really difficult. There’s tears, often. Tears, like disbelief that they have to be here, when in reality they should be working, and want to be working, and they’re not able to right now,” Lakeview Pantry CEO Kellie O’Connell said. “There’s just a lot of humility in needing to ask for help.”

Lakeview Pantry has served more than 130 families of furloughed federal employees, and it’s growing by the day.

The pantry said organizations like theirs can’t make up the need if the shutdown continues for much longer.

Lakeview Pantry serves 1.4 million meals or bags of groceries per year.

Seder Orthodontics is among those heeding the call for donations. Patients and staff have been helping collect for the pantry.

The pantry said the response has been overwhelming; not only with food donations, but money as well.

If you’d like to volunteer, or host a food drive, visit lakeviewpantry.org.